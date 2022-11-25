Michael P. Trujillo, age 62, of Safford, passed away on November 21st, 2022, at his home after a long brave fight with Parkinson's disease. Mike was born on the 25th of January 1962 to Pablo and Guadalupe (Bootsie) Trujillo. He was the baby of the family with two older sisters and two older brothers, Cynthia (Montez), Pauline (Stidum), Gary and John. As a child, he loved spending his time playing in the dirt, mud and then meticulously cleaning up right after. He loved working on cars and helped others with their cars for no charge. He was also an avid skilled hunter, and he loved most of all. He hunted every year for over fifty years and also tagged along to help others in their hunt as a scout. In High School he played football. He graduated from Safford High School in 1978. Being a loving and dependable father was of the utmost importance to Mike and he certainly did not disappoint. Mike is survived by his son Miguel Trujillo (Kim) and two daughters Vanessa Armstrong (Jess) and Kristy Trujillo. He was preceded in death by his daughter LeAnna Trujillo in 2014. Mike also was a stepfather to Mitzi's children Kristen Abalos (Robert) and Jace Wissinger. Mike also had countless friends whom he treasured. He never met a stranger and loved to exchange stories. His favorite subject was of course hunting. He had an infectious sense of humor and always had a smile on his face. Mike married the love of his life Mitzi in 2005 on Mt. Graham. They first met in 1972 when Mike's Mom Bootsie sent him to meet the new neighbors' grandchildren. Mitzi being the protective person she is, she smacked him on the head with her baton when he got too close. Little did they know at the time that someday they would be husband and wife. Mike is survived by the little loves of his life, Grandchildren. They are Mckenna and Calob by his son Miguel. LeAnna had Kathleen, Briann, Jacee, and Mason. Vanessa's children are Clayton (Samantha), Riata (Memo), Braiden, and Cooper. Kristy's are Francisco, Cezar, Alandra, Nylena, and Khamayalani. And then Jordan (Dalton), Deion, Mia and Payton by Kristen and then Kambria by Jace. Mike was also the proud grandpa of his Great Grandchildren Eliana and Kacey by grandson Clayton and Malachi and Maverick by granddaughter Riata. All were loved deeply by Mike and Mitzi. A celebration of life gathering will be held at the Mike and Mitzi residence on December 3rd , 2022 from 1pm-5pm. Please come celebrate the life of Mike Trujillo. Side dishes are appreciated. Meat dishes will be provided. BYOB! Please feel free to contact Vanessa Armstrong for any questions and directions at 520-460-6805. God Bless the family and friends of Mike Trujillo aka "Oso". You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
