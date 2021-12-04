Michael Palma "Mike" entered into rest suddenly on Nov. 30, 2021. He was born on August 31, 1986, in Safford, AZ to parents Gilbert and Michelle Palma with siblings Valerie (Jerry) Moreno, Jennifer (Shawn) Ochoa, Stephanie (Aaron) Rainbolt, Matthew (Natasha), and Ernesto (Crystal) Valdez, he was the baby of the family.
Michael attended Safford schools before enlisting in the United States Army at the age of 17. He served 12 years of service from 2004-2016 with four deployments during that time. He returned to civilian life in 2016, when he decided it was time to be closer to family. The family was everything to him.
He was blessed with three children, Michael Jr., Jayon, Ashlynn, and stepdaughter Kaylynn Romero. Michael was a devoted father, son, brother, Tio, and friend. He had a heart of gold and was always willing to help everyone and anyone. He touched the hearts of many and made an impact all around. He will truly be missed by many.
He is survived by his children, parents, siblings, eight nephews, six nieces, and one great-nephew, extended family, and his brothers in arms whom he considered family.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Doroteo and Candelaria Palma, Erminia and Richard Espinosa Sr.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. with the Recitation of the Rosary to follow at 7 p.m. at the McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Dec. 10 beginning at 11 a.m. at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church followed by the interment in the Safford Cemetery. Full military honors will be provided by the Gila Valley Honor Guard.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, Arizona 85546, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.
Service will be on McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel Facebook Live, click like to view services.