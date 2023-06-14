Michael Paul 'Mick' St. John

Michael Paul “Mick” St. John was born August 26, 1948, and passed away March 17, 2023. He leaves behind Nancy St. John, his wife of 52 years, his sons Gabriel and Joshua, his granddaughters Bella Grace and Lily Sophia, and his older brother Ted. Mick was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Marie St. John and his brother Randy. Mick and Nancy have lived in Pima, Arizona since 1978. Before moving to Arizona they lived in New York, Georgia, Oregon, and California. 

 Mick was independent, creative, and fiercely loyal to friends and family; Mick’s friends were his life. He was usually surrounded by them and made new friends easily. He could walk into a room and would soon be surrounded by new friends. Mick’s engaging sense of humor focused on the ridiculous situations that surround us all; Mick could spot those a mile away and zero his humor on them with pinpoint accuracy.  When Mick made his mind up to something, he kept after it no matter what. The best illustration was his refusal to give in to his deteriorating health. He met each setback with renewed efforts to retain his independence.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael St. John as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load comments