Michael Paul “Mick” St. John was born August 26, 1948, and passed away March 17, 2023. He leaves behind Nancy St. John, his wife of 52 years, his sons Gabriel and Joshua, his granddaughters Bella Grace and Lily Sophia, and his older brother Ted. Mick was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Marie St. John and his brother Randy. Mick and Nancy have lived in Pima, Arizona since 1978. Before moving to Arizona they lived in New York, Georgia, Oregon, and California.
Mick was independent, creative, and fiercely loyal to friends and family; Mick’s friends were his life. He was usually surrounded by them and made new friends easily. He could walk into a room and would soon be surrounded by new friends. Mick’s engaging sense of humor focused on the ridiculous situations that surround us all; Mick could spot those a mile away and zero his humor on them with pinpoint accuracy. When Mick made his mind up to something, he kept after it no matter what. The best illustration was his refusal to give in to his deteriorating health. He met each setback with renewed efforts to retain his independence.
Whatever Mick did drew upon his lifelong love of animals, wild and domestic. As a boy he became a skilled falconer and keeper of numerous feathered, scaly, and furry creatures. His love of nature and general disdain for the rules led him to play hooky from high school to study nature directly. He always believed that he learned more from nature than he could have at school. Mick was a self-taught naturalist who oversaw a stunningly successful conversion of a tamarisk wasteland into the diverse habitat at Safford's Discovery Park. Mick’s love of nature was a major reason he moved to Arizona. At the base of a “sky island” range that he loved, he could hike and explore the mountains at leisure. His burros and his beloved mule put in many miles on the mountain trails and many more miles at the foot of the mountains. In his exploration he indulged his great interest in history of the area, especially the history of the original occupants and the traces they left behind.
Mick made his way through life in an assortment of labor jobs, a hog farmer, a manager at a nature reserve, and an artist with gemstones. The artistic expression that most of us remember was his inlay work, mostly turquoise on cattle and deer skulls. These striking pieces, along with other gemstone applications, were prized by friends and family. He loved the beauty of Arizona’s native gemstones, and expressed his artistic creativity through his work with turquoise, peridot, and fire agate. He and his brother Randy filed a claim on a fire agate mine in the Galiuro mountains, where the two brothers spent many days and nights on and near the claim. They had adventures with bears and other wildlife, and even brought back a few fire agates.
A mutual friend summed up Mick’s life with this insightful description: Mick was “A complicated, compassionate, reckless, loyal, exasperating, charismatic character...” Friends of Mick are invited to a celebration of his life at 3 pm on Sunday, June 18, at the St. John residence on Cottonwood Wash.
