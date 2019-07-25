Michael Ray Griffin, 66, of Safford, passed away Monday afternoon, July 22, 2019, at his residence.
Services for Mr. Griffin are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.
Walter Stephen Silva, 74, of Safford, peacefully joined the spirit Army on Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Southern Arizona Veterans Hospital in Tucson.
A celebration of Stephen’s life will be conducted Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Safford American Legion Swift Murphy Post 32. Military honors will be conferred by the Gila Valley Veteran Honor Guard.
