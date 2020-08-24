Michael Rey Squire, of Safford and a United States Marine Corps veteran, entered life eternal early Thursday morning, August 20, 2020, at the Tucson Medical Center. He was 80.
Funeral services for Mike will be conducted Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 10 a.m., at the Vining Funeral Home by Bishop Mike Fox of the Safford 7th Ward.
Family will receive friends Friday evening, August 28, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.
