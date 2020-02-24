Michelle Andrews
Michelle Andrews, of Gilbert and formerly of Safford, entered into rest early Tuesday morning, Feb. 18, 2020, at the Chandler Regional Hospital. She was 50.
Mitzi is survived by: her son, Lane; her daughter, Leia; and her father, Robert “Bob” Brown.
She was preceded in death by: her mother, Elizabeth Brown.
Mitzi loved to dance. Her mother danced ballet and Mitzi spent a majority of her life dancing, too. She also loved to attend the spring training baseball games. Mitzi was a Safford High School graduate of the class of 1987.
A Mass of Christian burial for Mitzi was celebrated Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church by Rev. Nicodemus Shaghel.
A rosary and prayers were offered Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, led by Deacon Carl Vessels.
The family received friends Monday morning, Feb. 24, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements and cremation were entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.