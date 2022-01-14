Purchase Access

Michelle Gonzales, or Shelly to most, of Safford, passed, December 27, 2021. She was 63.

Funeral services will be Friday, January 7, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Church at Safford. Concluding services will follow in the Safford Cemetery.

Viewing Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and Friday, January 7, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m., at the Church at Safford.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

