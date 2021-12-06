Purchase Access

Mildred Sabin, a resident of Safford, entered into life eternal early Friday morning, Dec. 3, 2021, at the Tucson Medical Center Hospice Peppi's House, following a decline in health. Mildred was 77.

Funeral services for Millie are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Sabin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

