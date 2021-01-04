Our mom, Molly R. Dueñas, age 86 passed away peacefully on Nov. 29, 2020 in Sparks, Nevada, where she lived with her daughters for the past 10 years. Mom will be buried next to Pops in Deming, New Mexico. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Andres V. Dueñas, her eldest daughter, Virginia Dueñas, her mother, Regina Baca Ramirez and her sister Josephine Hernandez and two brothers, Crispen Ramirez and Alfred Ramirez Jr.
Our Mom is survived by her remaining seven children, Yolanda Aguilar, Linda Dueñas, Molly Diaz, Andres V. Dueñas Jr., Isabel Lopez, Adaline Perez, Lorraine Magana. She also raised and adopted her grandson Albert Dueñas. Mom left great memories for her 16 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. The warmth of those memories will fill their hearts forever.
Mom was born and raised near Safford Arizona. Her parents divorced when she was a child and she remained close to her siblings. At seventeen, she met and married the love of her life, our boisterous, joyful Dad, Andres V. Dueñas. Dad drafted into the Army soon after they eloped. He moved mom to Oxnard, California to be closer to his army base until he deployed to Korea. She lived in Oxnard with his extended family until his return from Korea. They decided the cool ocean weather agreed with them and they settled in Oxnard (Colonia) to raise their family. Memories of our home filled with homemade Mexican tortillas, singing and wonderful friends, compadres, and hijados stopping by to visit our parents. Both were actively involved in Our Lady of Guadalupe church.
We will always remember how much our Mom loved her older brother Crispen Ramirez and stayed close to him until his passing. She continued to honor her brother’s legacy by showering love and affection on her nieces and nephews whom she enjoyed a close relationship until her death. Many will miss her and the stories of her support will continue to honor her life on this earth.
Rosary will be on Monday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church with the memorial mass beginning at 2:30 p.m. with Father, Prakasham Babu officiating. Concluding services with an inurnment will be at Mountain View cemetery. Due to a COVID restrictions only 25% church capacity is allowed and you must wear a mask at all times. At the cemetery only five family members are allowed at the grave and up to ten vehicles but, everyone must remain in their vehicles. Services will also be livestreamed from our Facebook account: Terrazas Funeral Chapels. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapel "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com