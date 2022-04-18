Monica Lynn Garcia
Monica Lynn Garcia, of Solomon (currently living in Safford), suddenly passed away at the age of 48 on March 29, 2022, at Mt. Graham RMC with her family by her side. Monica was born February 12, 1974, in Safford to her loving parents Roger & Dahlia Garcia. Monica was the oldest of three girls and has an older brother.
She grew up in Solomon where she attended Solomon Elementary, then went on to graduate from Safford High School in 1992 and later attended EAC. She went on to work various state jobs. In 1994 Monica had her first baby girl, Selena Janell, she absolutely adored her little girl. If you saw Monica, you saw her little sidekick.
She met the love of her life, Chris Garcia, in 2001 where she gained her bonus son, Xristopher Jesse, who she loved as her own. A year later her baby boy, Izaiah Christian, was born, he was her pride and joy. He definitely was a mama’s boy, they had a bond like no other. Then in 2004 her baby of the bunch, Nanee Izabella, was born. She was the wild child, but her mamas’ baby.
Monica was huge on family, she loved spending time with her children and her niece, Jalissa, that was more like her daughter. She always had them on adventures. She always enjoyed the time she spent with her two younger nieces, Vivi & Franki.
She loved fishing, cruising with her music, cooking, makeup, and family parties. Monica always had a smile on her face with a heart of gold to match. Her laugh was contagious, something that will be deeply missed.
She is survived by: her mother, Dahlia Garcia; soulmate, Chris Garcia; daughters, Selena & Nanee Garcia; stepson, Xristopher Borquez; sisters, Melissa Garcia (Jason) of San Jose, Crystal Villalba (Yogi) of Mesa; brother, Sonny Sanchez of Sanchez; nieces, Jalissa Castro, Viviana & Franki Villalba; nephews, Tepo & Moises Sanchez.
Monica is preceded in death by: her father, Roger Garcia; son, Izaiah Garcia; nephew, Roger Villalba; niece, Mariana Sanchez; brother/cousin, Rene Moreno; cousin, Nikki Ochoa; both sets of grandparents, Mariana & Marcos Moreno and Ramona & Manuel Garcia.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Monica will be celebrated Friday, April 22, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church by Rev. Nicodemus Shaghel.
A rosary and prayers for Monica will offered Friday, April 22, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
Family will receive friends Thursday evening, April 21, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.