Myrna Williams McBride, 73, of Escondido, California, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, February 27, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Myrna was born on July 31, 1948 in Phoenix, Arizona, to Orin and Virginia (Davies) Williams. A beautiful, gifted, and friendly young woman, Myrna graduated from Camelback High School, and met the love of her life, Michael McBride, of Thatcher, Arizona, at a dance at the Mezona in Mesa, Arizona. They were married on December 29, 1966 in Mesa.
A life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Myrna willingly served in many ward and stake capacities in the San Pasqual Ward and in the Escondido California Stake. During her adventurous life with Mike, they were true partners in everything, and she managed the office at his dental practice.
Myrna became a prolific photographer and an angelic singer. She has always kept a positive attitude and a kind, sweet disposition. She loved life, and it showed in her interactions with others. Her firm testimony of Jesus Christ has touched, uplifted, and edified thousands of people.
Myrna is pre-deceased by her parents and two brothers, David Williams, and Robert Williams. Survivors include her husband, Dr. Michael Z. McBride; eight children: Nikki (Hank Spencer), Maura (Rick McKay), Jared McBride (Jennie Ford), Leah (Brian Adair), Rachel (David Capurso), Nathan McBride (Lisa Harrison), Sarah (Bryan Harrison), and Joshua McBride; siblings Sharon (Richard Hardy), Marsha Ward, Jeffrey Williams (Nyla Allphin), and Pam (Ron Pratt); twenty-one grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Viewings will be held from 4 to 7 pm on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Alhiser-Comer Mortuary, 225 S. Broadway, Escondido, California, and from 10 am to 10:45 am on Thursday before the funeral. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 11 am at the San Pasqual Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3260 Bear Valley Parkway, Escondido. Interment will be at 1 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Cemetery, 2640 Glenridge Road in Escondido.
