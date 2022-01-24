Nancy Merrell Sanders entered into rest on Jan. 22, 2022. Born on June 9, 1948, in Safford, AZ, Nancy was the fifth of six children belonging to Beatrice and Fenly “Junior” Merrell of Duncan, Arizona. Nancy had a happy childhood in Duncan, growing up with numerous cousins and close friends. After graduating as the valedictorian of her high school class, Nancy attended Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher. It was at EAC that she met and fell in love with Norman Sanders, who would be her husband of over 52 years.
Norman and Nancy were married in the Mesa Arizona Temple on Aug. 21, 1969. They moved a few times over the years, ultimately ending up in Fort Thomas, AZ. They were blessed with eight children along the way, four sons and four daughters. Nancy made sure that each of her children knew how important and loved they were.
Nancy was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and her faith was an essential part of her life. She served in various capacities in the church and in The Gila Valley Temple. She was a shining example of selflessness and compassion as she constantly found ways to serve those around her. Nancy never sought any recognition for her kind deeds, it was just part of who she was.
Nancy is survived by her three brothers and two sisters, along with her husband Norman and their children: Dustin Sanders(Jenny), Cody Mann (Derek), Brett Sanders (Loni), Ginger Garcia (Kyle), Dawn Cummings (Bryant), Brandon Sanders (Janae), Austin Sanders (Teresa), and Shay Sanders. She is also survived by her 22 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, all of whom brought great joy into her life.
Services for Nancy will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints chapel in Fort Thomas on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. The family will receive friends for the viewing beginning at 9:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest at the Virden Cemetery.