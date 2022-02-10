Nayda Batty Luster was welcomed to her eternal home as she crossed the veil with her husband, Ray Luster, by her side. She passed away peacefully at her home in Safford, Arizona, on Thursday, February 3, 2022.
Nayda was born on April 28, 1930 in Glenbar, Arizona, the second of four children born to Walter Abraham Batty and Laura Curtis Batty. Growing up on the family farm, she developed a great love for her sister, Cherrel, as she learned the values of family and hard work. Nayda’s mother passed away when Nayda was 17 years old, and it became her responsibility to tend to younger siblings, Karen and Jon.
On July 30, 1948, Nayda and Ray Luster were married, and they settled on the family farm in Glenbar. During this time, they became the parents of two sons, Linc and Kris.
Nayda and Ray made a giant leap of faith and purchased the Caldwell Funeral Home, “Chapel of the Valley,” in 1964 with partners Arvin Shiflet and John Hapgood. This change in vocation led to the Lusters moving to Safford in 1970. In addition to the funeral home, they also owned and operated an ambulance service and medical supply business. They spent their lives serving and comforting the people of Graham and Greenlee Counties for many years. They were extremely kind, caring and compassionate to all that they served and cared for.
Nayda was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved the Lord and graciously served in many callings, including Relief Society president and Sunday School teacher.
Nayda is survived by her husband of 73 years (74 years this July), Ray Luster, and her two sons, Linc (Georgia) Luster and Kris (Mary) Luster, sister, Karen Cluff, and brother, Jon Batty. She also leaves behind 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Walter & Laura Batty and her sister, Cherrel Weech.
Services for Nayda will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Pima Chapel, on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends for the viewing beginning at 11:30 a.m. Nayda will be laid to rest in the Pima Cemetery.
