Nelda (Anderson) (Potter) Payne of Las Cruces, New Mexico, passed away peacefully in her home on the 2nd of February 2022, at the age of 85.
Nelda was born in Virden, New Mexico, to Andrew Lorenzo Anderson and Mary Payne on the 11th of September 1936. Nelda was very musically inclined as a child and learned to play the pump organ with her mom pumping the air pedals. Nelda attended school in Virden and her first job was as a telephone operator in Safford, Arizona. She was very active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all of her life. She served as organist or pianist from a very young age until the week she passed away. She enjoyed her time serving in the Gila Valley Temple before moving to Las Cruces. She also served a Family History Mission in Salt Lake City and spent many hours serving in the local Family History Centers. She had many talents, a few of which were typing, crocheting, knitting and machine embroidery and operated Nelda’s Quilt Shop in Virden, NM for many years. Nelda married William H. Payne on Nov. 5, 2016 and lived in Las Cruces and continued with her love of music and embroidery.
Nelda is preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth Potter, a son Kenny Potter and a daughter Cynthia Potter.
Nelda is survived by her second husband, Bill Payne, Bill’s 5 children, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren, her daughter Diane Wilson, a son Richard Potter, five grandchildren; Russell Barnum, Adam Simpson, AmyStarr Dunn, Kurt Simpson and Stacia Pennington. And 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 4 siblings, Naoma Larson, Bob Anderson, Ron Anderson and Pat French
To plant a tree in memory of Nelda Payne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.