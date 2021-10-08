Nell Haralson of Alaska passed away on Jan. 23, 2020. She was born April 29, 1933, to Ray and Alberta Brady Merrell in Show Low, Arizona.
Nell married Alfred Haralson in 1951 in Safford, Arizona and raised three children, Quenell, Tracy, & Kelly. Alfred’s career took them to Alaska and upon retirement, while in Alaska, their diverse interest in life brought Nell and Alfred back to Arizona, llama ranching in Klondike, building a beach-front home in San Carlos, Mexico, living in Lakeside Pinetop, Arizona before moving to Tucson settling near Benson.
After Alfred passed away Nell moved to Wasilla, Alaska where she was close to her sons. Nell’s favorite pastime was with a book or family gatherings.
Nell is survived by her sons Tracy and Kelly, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Nell was the last of her generation and was preceded in death by her daughter Quenell and husband.
Graveside services will be held in Safford, Arizona, on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Graham Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
