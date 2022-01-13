Purchase Access

Nell Louise Wood, a resident of Clifton, passed into eternal life Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa. Louise was 84.

Funeral services for Louise will be conducted Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Clifton Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

