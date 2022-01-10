Purchase Access

Nellie Marquez

Nellie Marquez, of Tucson and formerly of Clifton, entered rest eternal Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the San Nicolas Assisted Living Facility in Tucson. She was 98.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Nellie is currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Nellie Marquez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

