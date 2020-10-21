Nellie Valdez
Nellie Valdez, 74, of Safford, passed away peacefully early morning Oct. 6, 2020 at Peppi’s House TMC Hospice.
A private gathering was held Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at the Safford Cemetery by Father Nathaniel Mma. Nellie was born to Margaret and Guadalupe Ontiveros Jan. 7, 1946 in Morenci, AZ. She married the love of her life Juan Valdez Oct. 2, 1964 and was blessed with seven children.
She worked for Mi Casa Tortilla Factory for many years and she retired from there in 2006. Nellie enjoyed her morning coffees, she loved fishing and being outdoors, anything to keep her busy and on the go. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a very strong, amazing, generous woman, constantly making her family laugh, she was the life of the party!
Nellie is proceeded in death by her mother and father, Margaret and Guadalupe Ontiveros, husband Juan Valdez, sisters Eloisa and Rosie, brothers Pedro and Guadalupe, son-in-laws Roy Jimenez and Tommy Borquez, daughter-in-law Diana Valdez, and great-grandchild Amiah Evon Castillo.
Left behind to cherish her memories are her brothers, Johnny and Robert Ontiveros, sister Petra Roybal, children Susie Jimenez, Maria Escobedo, Johnny, Ricardo, Gloria, Nellie and Berta Valdez, 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
The Valdez family would like to thank everyone who gave their love, support, food, money, flowers and cards in helping us in this painful time our family is going through.
We Thank You so much, the Valdez Family.