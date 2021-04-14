Norma Altamirano Vega
Norma Altamirano Vega, 77, passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital on the 7th day of April 2021.
She was born on the 4th day of August 1943 in Esqueda, Sonora, Mexico to Eduardo and Ramona Altamirano. In 1950 she moved to Morenci where she later met and married her high school sweetheart, Rodolfo B. Vega. She worked for the Morenci school district while raising her children. She was always with a smile, and was generous, available to anyone who needed help or just someone to talk to. She always volunteered with the Alter Rose Society, and anything the Holy Cross Church needed. She touched many lives and was loved in our community. She is an angel that will be missed here on earth. Until we meet again you will always be in our hearts.
Norma Altamirano Vega is survived by children: Sally (Robert) Olson, and Raymond A. Vega. Grandchildren: Phyllicia Ruiz, Rodolfo B. (Kylie) Vega Jr., Tatianna French, Raeshelle A. Vega, Michealle A. Vega. Siblings: Mary (Mingo) Vega, Theresa Lopez, Dora (Daniel) Palma, Victor Altamirano, Evangelina Colonge, Michael (Alice) Lopez.
Norma Altamirano Vega was preceded in death by her spouse: Rodolfo B. Vega. Children: Rodolfo A. Vega, Richard A Vega, and Angel A. Vega. Grandchild: Johnny R. Ruiz. Parents: Eduardo and Ramona Altamirano. Siblings: Manuel Altamirano, Margarita (Margie) Vega.
Memorial services will be held on 23rd of April 2021 at the Holy Cross Church in Morenci. Services will begin at 9 a.m., Rosary at 10 a.m., and Mass at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Clifton, Arizona.
Service cared for McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel, 112 E. Main St. Safford, AZ 85546, 928-428-1740