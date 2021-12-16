Norma Buccellato.jpg

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Norma D. Buccellato

Norma D. Buccellato, of Clifton, entered into rest Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tucson, Arizona. She was 65.

Norma Buccellato was born in Morenci on October 10, 1956, to Demetrio and Pauline Najar. Norma was the oldest of two siblings: Lorraine and Delia.

She is survived by: her husband, Vince; and her two sons, Zach and Bryan. Norma was predeceased by: her oldest son, Christopher Benavidez.

Norma was a wonderful wife, mother and host; she had a great sense of humor and a huge heart. When it came to the kitchen, her talent is best described as a gift straight from God himself.

She loved to pick on everyone that came to the house, did not matter who it was, all were fair game and then she fed you.

Norma will be celebrated at a graveside service, Monday, December 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at the Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Family will receive friends Sunday evening, December 19, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Norma Buccellato as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load comments