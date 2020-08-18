Norma H. Montgomery

Norma Montgomery was born December 4, 1934 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Donald Hulse and Ivy Mae Pierson. Norma grew up on her family's farm in Magna, Utah. After high school, Norma took business courses and went on to work for JC Penney's Headquarters in Salt Lake City.
She married Donald Wayne Montgomery in November 1961. They moved their family to Morenci in 1967 and finally to Franklin in 1982, where she resided at the time of her passing.
She is survived by her two sons: James Craig (Betsy) of Duncan, and Douglas Lee (Darci) of Gilbert; two daughters: Sherma Jeane Garner (Dale) and Donna Mae, both of Duncan; her stepson: Donald Wayne (Tevy) of California; 12 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and her niece Angela Moore (Ron) of Duncan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her sister and two brothers.
She passed away on July 23, 2020 in Safford, Arizona. Graveside services were held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Duncan City Cemetery, Duncan, Arizona.