Norma Jean Robinson
Norma Jean Robinson entered into rest on October 2, 2020, at her home with her daughters at her side. She was born on October 1, 1931, in Dibrell, Tennessee to Clyde Phillips & Lela Ann Phillips, the youngest of 10 children; Richard Orban, Annie Leora, James Wilburn, Dixie Floyd, Johnny Rayburn, Edward Paul, Mary Louise, Joe Brown and Elma Deane.
Norma married Ray Martin on July 1, 1946, in Rossville, Georgia. She graduated from Safford High School in 1967. Norma was a homemaker who enjoyed being home with her two children, Jerry D. & Jeannie Marlene.
She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 32, receiving recognition as a chaplain. She also enjoyed dancing, entertaining, cooking, baking, and cake decorating. Norma was overjoyed with the birth of each of her children and grandchildren, her children’s baptisms and graduating from high school with her GED.
Norma loved hearing and telling jokes, and feeding her friends and family. She also loved to listen to gospel & country music, She would practice yodeling & would dance to any music. Her record collection was extensive. Anytime she was in Nashville, a visit to Ernest Tubb’s music store was top on her list of things to do. Country & gospel music played a huge role in her life. Ray and Norma Jean enjoyed occasional trips to Las Vegas, to play the slots; the Lady Luck was their favorite casino. While there, they’d visit her cousin, a long-time resident of Vegas. She was a kind, loving lady but was also full of personal pridefulness. Norma Jean was a beautiful, spiritual, and vivacious lady who will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughters Jerry and Jeannie, her siblings Mary Louise, 94, of Grants Pass, Oregon, and her four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Norma was preceded in death by her loving husband Ray, her parents Clyde & Lela Phillips, and by eight siblings; Richard, Annie, James, Dixie, Johnny, Edward, Joe and Elma.
It’s wonderful knowing someone is there,
Someone to talk to, someone to care,
Someone who always knows just what to do. . .
It’s always been wonderful knowing there’s you.
It’s wonderful having someone who gives
Something worthwhile to each day that she lives,
Someone whose thoughtfulness always shows through. . .
It’s always been wonderful,
Mom, having you.
Services will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, with a visitation beginning at 9 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m. at the McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel. Interment will be in the Gila Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery following services.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory. Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwell funeralchapel.com.