A celebration of Norma Jeanne Darrow Huish’s life will be conducted Saturday morning July 9, 2022, at 11:00 at the Temple View Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Central, Arizona. Jeanne passed away May 18th with her daughter Connie at her side.
Jeanne was born July 6, 1927, in Atlantic, lowa. She was the youngest of 4 children. Jeanne married Norman Paul, her high school sweetheart, in 1945. They were together for 30 years and had two children, Connie and Dudley. Later in life she was married to Charles Huish in 1978. They enjoyed 18 years together before “Charlie” passed away in 1996. Combined the couple had four children, Charlotte Huish Dairman (Dennis), Jon Huish (Sharron), Connie Paul Keith (Ron), and Dudley Paul. Jeanne enjoyed their large family of 28 grandchildren, 76 great grandchildren, and 15 great, great grandchildren,
Having lived in the Midwest and Florida all her life, Jeanne made the Gila Valley her home in 1975. She worked in the fiscal control office at Eastern Arizona College for many years. Jeanne served a mission for her church to Vancouver Canada in 1997. She also served the community as a court appointed child’s advocate with CASA, and could be found portraying Betsy Ross at most 4th of July celebrations in Thatcher. She made lifelong friends in the Gila Valley, and her family feels “service” was her middle name.
Jeanne is preceded in death by her son, Dudley, son-in-law, Ron Keith, and husbands, Norman Paul and Charles Huish. The family is grateful to the employees of the Beehive Home of Thatcher for lovingly caring for Jeanne these past seven years.
