Norman Paul Ellsworth, born to Ben and Pauline Ellsworth Feb. 3, 1946 was called home Jan. 20, 2021 in Tucson AZ.
Norman had left the Graham Valley in 1992 to move to Yuma, AZ till 2000 when he settled in Tucson, AZ. He would return to the Graham Valley any time he could.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, and his sister Inez Schroeder. Norman is survived by his wife of 45 years Shirley, daughter Lea, granddaughter Rylee Ann, son Ben (Meaghan) grandsons Sebastian and Elliot granddaughters Edith Ann and Mavis Inez. As well as his brother Cliff, nieces Marci, Kerri, Freddi, Candace, and nephew John including many extended cousins and friends.
Norman was always at home when he was on a horse and the last goodbye's the hardest one to say this is where the cowboy rides away.
To honor his memory please consider donating to a cause Norman believed in: Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund email contact: jccfinfo@prorodeo.com.