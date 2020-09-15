Ofelia R. Gonzales
Ofelia R. Gonzales was born on August 20, 1948 and passed away on September 10, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She is survived by her children, Frank Franco Jr. (Michael), Christina Ramirez (Larry), Leonard Gonzales (Tina), Roy Gonzales (Gwen), Julie Garcia (Carlos), Gina Gonzales Rojas (Juan), 15 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.
Ofelia worked many years in Safford, AZ as a bus driver for the SUSD, a restaurant owner (Sante Fe Café), retail services, the AZ Republic Newspaper, and in Tucson, AZ at the Casino del Sol.
She loved spending time with her family. She also loved cooking, gardening, puzzles, playing the lottery, going to the casino, and watching reality shows. Ofelia’s faith was very strong, and she often called her children and grandchildren her greatest treasures.
Visitation will be held on September 17, 2020 at 5 pm at Funeraria del Angel South Lawn, 5401 South Park Ave, Tucson, AZ.
Rosary Service will be held on September 17, 2020 at 7 pm at Funeraria del Angel South Lawn, 5401 South Park Ave, Tucson, AZ. Funeral Service (Immediate family only) will be held on September 18, 2020 at 10:30 am at Funeraria del Angel South Lawn, 5401 South Park Ave, Tucson, AZ.