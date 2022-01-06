Olen Hale, born in Eagar, Arizona, on Jan. 17, 1939, passed at the Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center in Safford, AZ, on Jan. 2, 2022, at the age of 83.
He is survived by: his wife, Marion Hale; and sons, Blaine and Paul Hale.
His passing was a surprise and occurred after a brief fight with an infection. Raised in St. Johns, AZ and spending most of his working life driving a log truck, Olen raised his family in Eagar and lived there until his retirement.
For health reasons, Olen and his bride of 58 years, Marion (Jolley), moved off the mountain and after a brief stop in Carlsbad, NM, settled in Safford, AZ. Olen will be remembered for his quiet nature, his immense and honed skills as a truck driver and his love for the outdoors.
Olen loved the mountains! Olen loved to bass fish! Olen loved his wife and family and in his last years would often tell them of his sorrow in having spent too much time drinking and not being a father and pleasant husband. Olen was loved and will be missed by all that knew him.
Olen was preceded in death by: his parents, Clair and Irene; and his brothers, Carlos and Douglas Hale. May he find peace with the Lord and joy in the reunion with his family in the afterlife!
Family will receive friends Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home where Olen will be honored and remembered.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.
