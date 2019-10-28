Olive Busby Clawson

Olive Busby Clawson, 94, of Safford, passed away Oct. 21, 2019.

A viewing for Olive will be held Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel, and Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Mt. Graham Chapel, from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m., with Bishop Jared Wilhelm conducting. Concluding services and interment will be in the Safford Cemetery following the funeral.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.

Service information

Nov 1
Viewing
Friday, November 1, 2019
6:30PM-8:00PM
McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel
112 East Main Street
Safford, AZ 85546
Nov 2
Viewing
Saturday, November 2, 2019
10:00AM-10:45AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Mt. Graham Chapel
3722 S. Highway 191
Safford, AZ 85546
Nov 2
Funeral Service
Saturday, November 2, 2019
11:00AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Mt. Graham Chapel
3722 S. Highway 191
Safford, AZ 85546
Nov 2
Interment following funeral service
Saturday, November 2, 2019
12:00AM
Safford Cemetery
450 W. Discovery Park Blvd
Safford, AZ 85546
