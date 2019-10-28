Olive Busby Clawson
Olive Busby Clawson, 94, of Safford, passed away Oct. 21, 2019.
A viewing for Olive will be held Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel, and Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Mt. Graham Chapel, from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m., with Bishop Jared Wilhelm conducting. Concluding services and interment will be in the Safford Cemetery following the funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
