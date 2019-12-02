Omar A. Villalba
Omar A. Villalba, 31, of Safford, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 22, 2019, at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa.
Omar was born Oct. 12, 1988, in Safford. He graduated high school at East Valley Academy in Mesa.
Omar worked as a painter and was a Jack-of-all-trades. He enjoyed spending time with his son, taking him to ride his bike, play at the park, recreation centers and arcades. Omar valued spending time with family and attending church services. He liked to watch the Arizona Cardinals play, draw and work out.
Omar is survived by: his son, Eli Omar Villalba; mother, Brenda A. Ballesteros (Mike); father, Manuel G. Villalba Jr. (Tawnah); siblings, Cynthia Lofton (Tyrone), Ruben Villalba (Yvette), Manuel Villalba III (Jessica), Celina N. Villalba, Monique Acosta (Ramon), Tiffani J. Villalba, Anthony J. Villalba (Selena) and Estefana D. Villalba; his grandparents, Manuel Villalba Sr. and Estefana G. Villalba; along with several nieces and nephews that all love him dearly.
He was preceded in death by: his grandparents, Gualberto and Concepcion Altamirano.
Funeral services for Omar will be conducted Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at 9 a.m., at Vining Funeral Home’s Chapel of the Valley, by Pastor Rudy Cantu. Concluding services will follow in the San Jose Cemetery.
Family will receive friends Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m., at the Vining Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.