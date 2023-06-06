Orlando John Lujan, husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. His departure leaves a profound void in the hearts of all who knew him. Orlando lived a remarkable life filled with love, laughter, and endless kindness.
Born on June 1, 1939, Orlando was raised in the close-knit community of Clifton where he developed a deep appreciation for family values and genuine connections. Throughout his life, he exemplified compassion and selflessness, always going the extra mile to help others. Orlando's infectious laugh and story telling brought joy to those around him. His perspective and advice on life was a source of inspiration.
Orlando's family was his pride and joy . He married Terry and they recently celebrated 61 years of marriage. Their relationship served as a shining example of love and devotion. Together, they created a loving home where their children Danny and Loretta grew up.
After high school Orlando ventured to Ohio where he attended school and developed his skills as a meat cutter. Later, Orlando served in the Army and was stationed in Germany where he was able to put his trade to work. Orlando later worked as a Shovel Operator for Phelps Dodge in Morenci. He was known at the mine for his exceptional work ethic and commitment to safety. During his 28 years at the mine he trained many others to do the same before retiring in 2001.
Orlando’s enthusiasm and zest for life carried over into his passion for hunting. He spent many years hunting and riding the beautiful country most of us take for granted. If you were lucky enough to hunt with Orlando, you learned from the best and if you were really special to him he would even share some of his secret spots with you!
Orlando leaves behind a legacy of love, true grit, and compassion that will continue to inspire all those whose lives he touched. While we mourn his loss, we also celebrate the incredible person he was and the lasting impact he made on our lives.
He was greeted in heaven by his parents John and Toni, his brother Ramiro and his sister Bernice. He is survived by his wife Terry, his son Danny (Sally), his daughter Loretta (Kip), his Grandchildren; Ashley, Zachary, Savannah, Miles, Austin, Seth, Alyssa, Isabella, Angelina, Ava, Luciana, and 7 Great Grandchildren.
Orlando J. Lujan will forever be remembered as a generous, hard working, wise mentor. He was the epitome of an old school cowboy and wanted to help make other’s lives better through his wisdom and experience. He will truly be missed by all that were blessed to know him.
his sisters Barbara and Virginia
Services for Orlando will be held on Thursday, June 1st at the Sacred Heart Church in Clifton beginning with a viewing at 9:00 a.m. followed by the Rosary at 9:30 and the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:15 a.m. Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery following services.