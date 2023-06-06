Orlando John Lujan

Orlando John Lujan, husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. His departure leaves a profound void in the hearts of all who knew him. Orlando lived a remarkable life filled with love, laughter, and endless kindness.

Born on June 1, 1939, Orlando was raised in the close-knit community of Clifton where he developed a deep appreciation for family values and genuine connections. Throughout his life, he exemplified compassion and selflessness, always going the extra mile to help others. Orlando's infectious laugh and story telling brought joy to those around him. His perspective and advice on life was a source of inspiration.

To plant a tree in memory of Orlando Lujan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments