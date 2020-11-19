Oscar “Oscarin” Manuel Orona
Oscar “Oscarin” Manuel Orona, 24, of Safford, Arizona, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at his residence in Tucson, AZ. Oscarin was born on March 12, 1996, in Willcox, Arizona, to Oralia “Lali” Benavidez and Oscar Manuel Orona.
Oscarin grew up in Safford and loved to spend his summers at his grandparents’ house. He attended Mount Graham High School where he met the love of his life, Marissa Delgado. They later moved to Tucson, Arizona, where they had two children, Brisenya and Oscar Manuel Orona III.
Oscarin was very loving and had a big heart. His smile would brighten up a room.
His hobbies included gaming and playing basketball and he was a Steelers and a LeBron fan. Oscarin leaves behind: his girlfriend, Marrisa Delgado; their children, Brisenya and Oscar Manuel Orona; his mother, Oralia (David) Benavidez; his father, Oscar Manuel (Tammy) Orona; his six siblings, Blanca, Sammy, Gabriel, Javier, Jessica and Nathaniel; grandparents, Elvira Rodriguez, Manuel and Obdulia Orona; including two nieces and two nephews; and many family members who loved him and will miss him dearly.
He is preceded in death by: his Tata, Manuel Rodriguez; and niece, Rae-Lynn Merino.
A viewing will be conducted on Monday evening, Nov. 23, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., and Tuesday morning, Nov. 24, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., all at the Safford Apostolic Church located at 306 S. 5th Avenue in Safford.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at 11 a.m., also at the Safford Apostolic Church. Concluding services will follow at the Safford Cemetery.
