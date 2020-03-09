Pablo G. Villalba, Sr., known as Smokey to all, of Safford, entered into eternal rest Thursday morning, March 5, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family, following a courageous battle with cancer. He was 71.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Smokey will be celebrated Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, by Rev. Nicodemus Shaghel. Committal will follow in the Safford Cemetery.
A Rosary and prayers will be offered Friday, March 13, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, led by Deacon Carl Vessels.
The family will receive friends Friday morning, March 13, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.