Pamela E. Casillas (Wriston), 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at her home in Safford, AZ. after a courageous battle with cancer. Entering the gates of Heaven to become one of God's angels, she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Pam was born on March 28, 1943, in Baltimore, MD to Richard Thompson and Arlene Violet Thompson. Pam moved to Ajo, AZ in 1954, where she graduated from Ajo High School. There she met and married Bill Wriston in 1967. Pam and Bill moved to Morenci, AZ and then later to Safford, AZ where they raised their family. Pam worked at the Arizona Department of Corrections as the Personnel Manager. In 2004, Bill passed away and in 2008 Pam retired from Arizona Department of Corrections. In 2013, Pam met Raymond Casillas and they quickly became best friends, traveling, dancing and going on adventures together. Ray and Pam were married and blessed through the Catholic Church.
Pam loved to cook and was always happy to do so. Every holiday or get together she insisted on cooking for all. She also loved to shop and especially for others. She got so much excitement out of giving gifts. Her greatest gift to everyone she met was her caring, generous and loving soul. Pam had a passion for life and generosity that touched everyone she met. Pam never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a hand whether it be at work or for family, friends, and acquaintances. A better life will be had by all that knew Pam.
Pam is survived by 3 children, 3 step-children, 7 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.