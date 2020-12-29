Pat Wilson was born in Winnipeg, Canada on Jan. 13, 1945, to Steve and Iris Kostick. She had three younger sisters; Betty, Marge, and Daisy, and a brother Dennis.
After graduating from high school where she was an outstanding student, she spent several year working in western Canada before returning to Winnipeg to continue her education. After graduating from college, Pat obtained a nursing administrators degree, serving as an administrator for several years before she moved to Toronto for a better job. She ended up at a large hospital where she supervised 600 nurses.
In 1988 she moved to Safford, Arizona where she supervised three nursing homes for a Canadian company that had nursing homes in Douglas, Safford, and Payson. Following the sale of these facilities she moved to Green Valley, Arizona where she ran the Green Valley Nursing Home. Over the next nine-years the facility received top ratings in the state of Arizona.
Pat started at Posada LTC in January 2002 as the administrator. She was loved and respected by all residents and employees. Pat retired in 2012.
Pat is survived by her husband Jack, four sons; James McTaggart, Charles, John, and James Wilson, 10 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren who she cherished. After a fight with lung cancer she succumbed to COVID-19 Dec. 2, 2020.