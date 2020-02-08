Patricia Ann Pederson, 75, of Safford, passed away Jan. 31, 2020. She was born to Otis Nolan and Maggie Ferguson Nolan on May 15, 1944, in Shellman, Ga.
Pat loved working with people. She owned and operated the Triangle Liquor Store for more than 30 years. She loved meeting new people and never met a stranger. Pat loved being outdoors and some of her favorite pastimes were fishing, working in her yard, raising chickens and gardening.
Pat was very passionate about God and family, and loved them both with all her heart. She enjoyed helping those less fortunate in her community. On occasion, especially holidays, Pat would make food and take it to her store to share with those who didn’t have food or family during the holidays. Many times, Pat would make a big pot of soup and take it to the park to feed anyone in need.
Pat was preceded in death by: her parents, Maggie and Otis; and sister, Nancy Johnson.
She is survived by: her sisters, Deannie Cato, Marie Pelvor, Evelyn Williams, Linda Love and Arrie ‘Trolley’ Brannon; three children; Todd (Barb) Pederson, of Mesa, Dee (Gary) Scott, of Central, and Mark (Dian) Pederson, of Safford; 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
A memorial for Pat will be held Feb., 15, 2020, at 10 a.m., at the First United Methodist Church in Safford. Services will be conducted by Rev. Mary Dotson and Rev. Sherry Brady. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gila Valley Samaritan Home, a newly formed organization that will help house the homeless in the community. Make checks payable to Gila Valley Samaritan Home and mail to: Gila Valley Samaritan Home, c/o First United Methodist Church, 1020 S. Tenth Ave., Safford, AZ 85546.