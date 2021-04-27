Patricia (Patsy) A. Rodriguez of Safford, AZ entered the eternities Tuesday morning, April 13, 2021 at the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center Hospital after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was 78.
She was born August 7, 1942, the daughter of Rose Nafarrate Rodriguez and Ezequiel (Zeke) Madrid Rodriguez.
She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church serving as a lector and teaching or assisting with catechism there for many years. Her passion was teaching children the Bible and about the life of Jesus; She designed many drawings and catechism lessons for young children. She enjoyed serving as a eucharistic minister at Mass and for the homebound in the Safford area, as well as helping with the RCIA, Messengers of Mary, and evangelization programs. She was also very supportive of pro-life activities.
Patsy was professed into the Secular Franciscan Order April 17, 1977. She died four days short of her 44th anniversary.
As a young woman, Patsy left the Clifton/Morenci area and moved to California. There, she learned computer data and technology, fashion, and the love of sports cars. She spoke often of how she cared for herself in East L.A., becoming a strong person of faith while living and working in an ever-growing California lifestyle. After working/living in the Los Angeles/Phoenix area, she moved to Safford to take care of her parents until their passing. It was during this time that Patsy began a second career with a variety of children’s organizations, she embraced the laws and activities of working with foster children, adoptions, and family placements. She loved helping families often going the extra mile all over southern Arizona.
Patsy is predeceased by: her parents, Rose and Zeke Rodriguez.
She is survived by: her sister, Gloria Flores of Chandler, AZ; and brother, Angel (Dora) Rodriguez of Glendale, AZ; five nephews and eight nieces and their extended families. Patsy enjoyed her three Godchildren, Aliyah, Ariana and Easton.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, April 30, 2021 with the Rosary at 10 am; followed by Mass at 11 am, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Interment will be at the Safford Union Cemetery.
Monetary donations may be made to: St. Rose of Lima Catechism Program.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements and cremation are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.