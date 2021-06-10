Patricia ¨Patsy¨ Jean Abalos passed away peacefully on May 26, 2021 in Safford, AZ at the age of 63 after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.
Born to Manuel and Nellie Garcia in Morenci, Arizona on August 16, 1957, Patsy graduated from Morenci High School in 1975 and also attended Eastern Arizona College from 1975-77, where she played one year of volleyball.
During her high school and college years, she developed many friendships which continued throughout her lifetime. She never knew a stranger and everyone was instantly her ¨Mijo¨ or ¨Mija¨. She worked for the Safford Unified School District as a bus driver before joining the City of Safford sanitation department where she worked until retirement.
Patsy is survived by her husband of 45 years Robert ¨Danny¨ Abalos Sr., four children and their spouses; Robert Abalos Jr. (Kristen), Melody Ruiz (Nigel), Danica Chavez (Jason), Arthur Abalos (Kimberly), and her twelve grandchildren; Jordan, Rafael, Deion, Deinasia, Jejdrique, Desmond, Keaton, Mia, Jaeleigha, Payton, Gauge and Kaybian. She was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Nellie Garcia.
Patsy was committed to loving her grandchildren and attending every single one of their games. If she wasn’t at one of their events, she was watching sports on TV or taking a trip to one of her favorite casino’s.
Family and friends are invited to attend the viewing being held at McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel, 112 E Main St, Safford, Arizona on Friday, June 11 at 8 am - 9:45 am. Following the viewing, the Recitation of the Rosary will be held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 311 S Central Ave, Safford, Arizona at 10 am and a Mass at 11 am with Father Nicodemus Shaghel, V.C. as Celebrant. (Services being held at St. Rose of Lima Church will be for the selected 100 family members, until further notice is given on increased capacity.)
Flowers, Venmo donations and condolences may be offered through the links attached with McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel´s web page or Facebook link.
Venmo for Robert "Danny" Abalos Sr.