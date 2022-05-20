Paul Dean Speer, beloved father, husband, grandfather, and friend, of Safford, Arizona, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on May 10th, 2022. Paul was born on February 17th, 1951, in Silver City, New Mexico to Margaret and Leon Speer.
Paul was valedictorian of his class at Lordsburg High School and went on to serve in the United States Navy for six years. Paul had many hobbies, from fixing pinball machines, jukeboxes, clocks and watches, flywheel engines, tractors, and electronics! He also loved to raise birds and had a deep love for cats.
Paul is survived by his older brother and mother, Steven (Gere) and Margaret Speer, his loving wife, Jill Rogers Speer, of 51 years, and his three children Jason, Melinda, and Sara, as well as six grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Paul is preceded in death by his father Leon Speer.
A viewing will take place on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at the McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel with Bishop Kevin Johnson officiating. Interment will be held in the Safford Cemetery following services.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gial Valley Crematory.
