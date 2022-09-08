Paul 'Derek' Ferrer

It is with profound sadness that the family of Paul "Derek" Ferrer announce his peaceful passing on Aug. 27, 2022, at the age of 52 years. He was born in Tucson, Ariz., on Feb. 12, 1970, to Linda (Miller) Bradley and Paul Ferrer IV. He will be deeply missed by his siblings, Dayna Ferrer Dillon, Shannon Ferrer Bradley and Tracey Ferrer Mosier.

Derek graduated high school from Peoria High School in 1988. He was in the Army and was on standby during Desert Storm. He then began working for Freeport McMoRan as an AA truck driver.

