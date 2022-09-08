It is with profound sadness that the family of Paul "Derek" Ferrer announce his peaceful passing on Aug. 27, 2022, at the age of 52 years. He was born in Tucson, Ariz., on Feb. 12, 1970, to Linda (Miller) Bradley and Paul Ferrer IV. He will be deeply missed by his siblings, Dayna Ferrer Dillon, Shannon Ferrer Bradley and Tracey Ferrer Mosier.
Derek graduated high school from Peoria High School in 1988. He was in the Army and was on standby during Desert Storm. He then began working for Freeport McMoRan as an AA truck driver.
Derek absolutely loved watching football, especially his favorite team, the Green Bay Packers. He truly "Loved Those Packers." He was an avid fan of all sports. He enjoyed not only watching them but as a youth he participated in playing soccer, football and baseball. He was an awesome and competitive swimmer. He was known to "one up" his competition!
He was truly a gentle giant. He had a sweet kindness to all he knew. He was caring and compassionate. He would help anyone; he was honest & very respectful.
He will be lovingly missed by his mother Linda M. Bradley, of Thatcher, Ariz.; his siblings, Dayna F. Dillon of Wyoming, Shannon F. Bradley of Arizona, Tracy F. Mosier of Arizona; many other members of his family, and his beloved friends.
Derek is preceded in death by his father, Paul T. Ferrer IV, both sets of his grandparents, several uncles, aunts and cousins.
Derek's wishes were to not have an organized service. Remember him as he was to you!!! A small "scattering of ashes" will take place at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Paul Ferrer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.