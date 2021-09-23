Paul Monje Palma, a resident of Safford, passed from this life Friday morning, Sept. 17, 2021, at the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center. Paul was 72.

Funeral services for Mr. Palma will be conducted Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the River Community Church by Pastor David Chapman. Concluding services will follow in the Safford Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

