Paul Monje Palma Sep 23, 2021 Sep 23, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Paul Monje Palma, a resident of Safford, passed from this life Friday morning, Sept. 17, 2021, at the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center. Paul was 72.Funeral services for Mr. Palma will be conducted Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the River Community Church by Pastor David Chapman. Concluding services will follow in the Safford Cemetery.Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Paul Palma as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Paul Monje Palma Christianity Safford Cemetery David Chapman Condolence Funeral Service Funeral Home Regional Medical Center Load comments Most Popular DPS working fatal crash on U.S. 191 Fatal accident at Morenci mine under investigation Mixed up names lead to criminal damage citation Investigation into Morenci mine fatality continues Man who impersonated an officer facing prison time Thatcher's Friday game against Douglas canceled City of Safford bringing on civil engineer as utilities director AG's office investigating possible fraud in Duncan Redistricting Commission releases first draft map Feds mandating Colorado River water cuts, Pinal County to suffer greatly Sign up for our email newsletters