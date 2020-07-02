Paula Garcia, of Safford, entered into rest Tuesday evening, June 30, 2020, at the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center. She was 55.
A rosary and prayers will be offered Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 6 p.m., at Vining Funeral Home's "Chapel of the Valley."
Family will receive friends Tuesday evening, July 7, 2020, from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Concluding services and Committal will be celebrated Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 10 a.m., in the Safford Union Cemetery by Rev. Nicodemus Shaghel.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
