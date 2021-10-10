Pearl Irene Hernandez, 70, of Safford, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at her home in Safford, surrounded by her loving children.
She was born on Feb. 12, 1951 in Safford to Lavell and Nadine Martin. She graduated from Safford High School Class of 1969. She graduated from NAU Summa Cum Laude and then her masters degree in education with a 4.0 grade point average. She was an educator and she taught 6th grade. She was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma. She obtained many awards in her life. She loved to scrapbook and read, “books were her friend”, she always looked forward to Sisters' Day every Tuesday, scrapbooking with her sisters. Some of her most memorable events were raising her children and buying her own home. She was very loving, kind, and a very Christ-like person. She was selfless, forgiving, dedicated, tenacious, and meek.
She is survived by her children, Mark, Brett, Amy, Becky and Emily; siblings, Fred, Brent, Jim, Velda, Nada, Emma Grant, Cindy, Verdene, and Liz; 10 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, stepmother, Laree Martin, and Sweet Pea.
Viewing will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Safford Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Friday, October 15, from 9-9:45 a.m. at the church.
Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at the church. Bishop LaMont Whetten will be officiating.
Interment will follow in the Central Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel.