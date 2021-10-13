Pedro “Pete” Hortelano, age 81, born April 29, 1940, entered into eternal rest with his loved ones by his side on Oct. 5, 2021, in Thatcher, Arizona.
Pete was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a hard worker from a very young age. To seek a better life, at the age of 34 he immigrated from Mexico and started working in New Mexico, then eventually moved to Arizona. He has been a resident of Thatcher for 44 years.
In his free time, he loved to dance, visit friends, and watch his daughters’ sports games. If they didn’t have a game, you could find him supporting the Eastern Arizona Gila Monsters' athletics. Eventually the grandkids came along, and he loved spending every minute with them whether it was traveling to their ball games or babysitting. Pete was so loving and caring to those around him. He is well known for his contagious smile. He always was smiling and laughing everywhere he went. His sweet spirit will be deeply missed.
He leaves behind: his wife of 48 years, Hermelinda Ruiz Hortelano; daughters, Sandra Hortelano, Elvira Hortelano, and Mariana Way (Johnny); 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Pete was preceded in death by: his parents, Jose and Elena Valenzuela Hortelano; his brothers, Jose, Juan, Pancho, Aurliano; his sisters, Clara, Elena, and Manuela.
Funeral services for Pete will be conducted Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the Old Central Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by Bishop Jesus Mendoza. Concluding services will follow in the Thatcher Cemetery.
Family will receive friends Thursday evening, Oct. 14, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home and on Friday morning, Oct. 15, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., at the Old Central Chapel.