Peggy Lou Dauer, a resident of Safford, peacefully entered into eternal rest Friday morning, January 21, 2022, at her daughter's residence, with her family at her bedside. Peggy was 82.

Funeral services for Peggy are currently pending and will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

