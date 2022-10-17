Services for Peggy Lou Owens, 83, of Safford, Ariz., will be held Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at MVMT Church, 924 S. First Ave., in Safford. The viewing will be held at 10 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest at the Safford Cemetery after the service. A luncheon will follow at 688 S. 400 W., in Pima, Ariz., for friends and family.
Peggy passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at 11:08 a.m. at Peppi’s Hospice House in Tucson, Ariz. Her children were by her side.
Peggy was born in Cyril, Okla., on Jan. 9, 1939, to William and Etta George of Pima, Ariz. Peggy attended Pima Schools and went on to get her GED later in life.
Peggy loved spending time with her family. She loved to go camping and fishing. She enjoyed bowling and spending time in her flower/rose garden. She had a green thumb and her roses were beautiful. She also loved to crochet and was doing so up until she passed away.
Peggy is preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph H. Rector of Safford, Ariz., and her late husband, Roosevelt “Snooky” Owens of Wasco, Calif. She was also preceded in death by four of her siblings: Grover H. George and wife Maxine of Safford, Ariz.; Bonnis E. George and wife Geraldean of Kilgore, Texas; Evelyn R. Pelzer and her husband Edward of Bakersfield, Calif., and Rex E. George and his wife Gale of Billings, Mont. Peggy was also preceded in death by two children and one grandchild: Toby W. Rector of Safford, Ariz.; Travis D. Rector of Safford, Ariz., and Christopher J. Krezmer of Safford, Ariz.
Peggy is survived by three of her siblings: Wanda M. Bruce of Tulsa, Okla.; Loretta S. Henry and her husband Kenneth of Bakersfield, Calif., and Everett W. George and his wife Shirley of Kilgore, Texas. Peggy is also survived by five children: Troy L. Rector and wife Diana of Safford, Ariz.; Thomas R. Rector and wife Dorothy of Ponteau, Okla.; Terry J. Ackerman and her husband Leonard of Safford, Ariz.; Teddy D. Rector of Safford, Ariz., and Tammy M. Worrells and her husband Daniel of Safford, Ariz. Peggy was blessed with 21 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Flowers can be sent to McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel at 112 E. Main St. Safford, AZ 85546.
