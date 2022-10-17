Peggy Lou Owens

Services for Peggy Lou Owens, 83, of Safford, Ariz., will be held Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at MVMT Church, 924 S. First Ave., in Safford. The viewing will be held at 10 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest at the Safford Cemetery after the service. A luncheon will follow at 688 S. 400 W., in Pima, Ariz., for friends and family.

Peggy passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at 11:08 a.m. at Peppi’s Hospice House in Tucson, Ariz. Her children were by her side.

