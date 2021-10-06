Pete Hortelano Oct 6, 2021 Oct 6, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pete Hortelano, of Thatcher, passed Oct. 5, 2021, at his residence. He was 81.Funeral will be Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the Old Central Chapel. Burial will follow in the Thatcher Cemetery.Viewing Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home and on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., at the Old Central Chapel.Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.comArrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Pete Hortelano as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pete Hortelano Thatcher Condolence Ethnology Worship Funeral Home Burial Chapel Cemetery Load comments Most Popular Five inches! Graham County loses another two residents to COVID-19 Azia Marie Lechtenberger Ramirez William Randall Lindsey Safford man dies in accident Jayne Walter Owens James Michael Gauna Holguin New tradition: Duncan High School invites community to tailgate parties From the Editor: It's the principle of the thing Mission 22, Taylor Freeze join forces for car show Sign up for our email newsletters