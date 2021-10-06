Pete Hortelano, of Thatcher, passed Oct. 5, 2021, at his residence. He was 81.

Funeral will be Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the Old Central Chapel. Burial will follow in the Thatcher Cemetery.

Viewing Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home and on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., at the Old Central Chapel.

