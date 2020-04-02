Phillip Estrada, of Safford and a Marine Corps Vietnam veteran, entered into eternal rest Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was 73.
Phillip Robert Estrada was born on September 27, 1946, to Eva (Hernandez) and Alfredo (Guerro) Estrada. He grew up in the small, tight knit community of old Morenci, Arizona. He was surrounded by a loving family and close friends. His youth was spent playing and exploring the hills of old Morenci, taking 3 week-long camping trips to Willow Creek and horseback riding. He graduated from Morenci High School in 1964 where he excelled in art. Soon after graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he was deployed to Da Nang, Vietnam.
After being honorably discharged from the Corps, Phillip spent his career as a highly skilled heavy equipment operator working in the mining industry throughout Arizona. He retired from Freeport-McMoran, Safford in 2010. Afterward keeping himself busy working at Home Depot along with raising his young grandchildren, Alec and Ian.
Phillip is the father of 10 children: Richard Romero (Anna), Vivian Garcia, Vickie Speece (Chuck), Eric Estrada (Blessie), Misty Estrada (Jacob), Jenna Estrada, Amanda Miranda, Phillip Robert Estrada, Jr. (Connie), Michelle Bitner and Katrina Maier. He was a proud grandfather to 28 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his older brother, Raphael Estrada (Carol) and a sister, Carole Gonzales (Ralph), along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by: his father, Alfredo Estrada (1995); his mother, Eva Estrada (2008); and his sister, Suzanne Campos (1998).
It is impossible to sum up the importance of one man’s life, and what he meant to those who knew and loved him. He was the caring, loving son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who would walk the extra mile, help carry the burden or lend a helping hand. His smile, kindness and light will be missed, but never forgotten, Rest in Peace.
A private family gathering for Phillip was conducted Wednesday evening, April 1, 2020, at the Vining Funeral Home. Phillip will be laid to rest in the Safford Cemetery at a future date where military honors will be conferred by the Gila Valley Veteran Honor Guard.
