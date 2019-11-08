Phyllis Jones Curtis, age 97, passed away peacefully Nov. 3, 2019, at Citrus Manor Assisted Living Center in Mesa. She was born in St. Johns on Aug. 22, 1922, to Hyrum and Mary Patterson Jones.
She attended St. John’s schools, graduated valedictorian of her high school class and worked as a social worker for a short time. She later went to Gila Junior College (now Eastern Arizona College) in Thatcher, where she served as student body vice president and graduated with honors.
There she met her eternal companion, Dean A. Curtis, and four years later married while he was serving in the U.S. Air Corps in Lincoln, Neb., during WWII. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple.
While raising her family, she continued her educational pursuits and later graduated with honors with a bachelor’s degree from San Diego State University.
She loved music and was an accomplished pianist and played the saxophone.
She filled a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with her husband in the Canadian Winnipeg Mission.
She is preceded in death by: her husband, Dr. Dean A. Curtis; grandson, Jeremy Ronald Curtis; great-grandson, Stephen James Curtis; her parents; brother, Lawrence; and sisters, Thelma, Helen and Marguerite.
She is survived by: her children, Kenneth Dean Curtis, Janis Marie Gulledge, Ronald Cleve Curtis, Dr. Thomas J. Curtis and Deanna Lynn Cooley; 38 grandchildren; 80 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Bunker’s University Chapel, 3529 E. University Drive, Mesa. Funeral service is Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Church Street Chapel, located at 3610 W. Church Street, Thatcher, at 11 a.m., with a visitation at 10 a.m.