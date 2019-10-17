Porfirio Ruiz Rios Jr., 55, of Safford, entered into rest Oct. 1, 2019.
Jr. was born in Safford to Esther Crowther and Porfirio Ruiz Rios on Oct. 24, 1963. He went to school at Safford High School. He worked as an auto mechanic for most of his life.
Jr. is preceded in death by: his father, Porfirio Sr.; his mother, Esther; and sisters, Carmen Rios and Angie Ramierez; as well as his nephew, Ruben Alvarado Jr.
Jr. is survived by: his daughter, Krystal; his sons, Christopher and Steven Rios; his beautiful grandchildren, Monique, Marcus and Damien Rios; his sisters, Elizabeth Hanson, Monica Aragon, Tommie Lopez, Marion Rios and Pati Rios; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Jr.’s life will be conducted Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at 9 a.m., at Vining Funeral Home’s Chapel of the Valley. Private family concluding services will follow in Safford Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfunerlhome.com.
