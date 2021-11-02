Rachel Madrid Borseth of Safford passed away in the late afternoon of Oct. 25, 2021, at the age of 61. Rachel was born on Sept. 30, 1960, to her parents Andres R. Madrid and Aurora Ortega Madrid. She was born in Silver City, New Mexico, and lived there for a number of years before settling in Safford, Arizona.
Rachel married the love of her life, Jack R. Borseth Sr. on June 1, 1985, in Safford, Arizona. They began their family and had three beautiful children, Rosanna Borseth, Jack R. Borseth Jr, and Frank M. Hernandez. Rachel and Jack loved having pets and had three dogs throughout the years: Nemo, Moana, Sonic, and five lovebirds, Samson, Delilah, Flounder, Nala, and Simba.
Some of Rachel's favorite things to do included taking care of her six grandchildren, telling everyone about God, and playing Bingo. You could often find her saying “Aye como friegas”, “Oh Lord I almost showed my glory”, “Get real” and “Des ti”. If three words could sum up Rachel’s life it would be, loving, prayer, and warrior. Rachel will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband Jack R. Borseth, her children Rosanna Borseth (Jonathan), Jack R. Borseth Jr, and Frank Hernandez (Barbra), along with her siblings, Jose Ortega, Nellie Arredondo (Joe), Andy Madrid (Susie), Henry Ortega (Rita), Isabel Madrid (Chelo) Margie Salcido (Jesse), Alex Madrid (Margie), Sylvia Ortiz (Geraldo), her six grandchildren and lots of nieces and nephews.
Rachel is preceded in death by her parents Andres and Aurora Madrid, sisters Connie Lechuga and Lydia Martin, brother Freddy Madrid, Uncle Isabel Ortega, and granddaughter LaRessa Hernandez.
A viewing will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the Apostolic Church. With funeral beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in the Safford Cemetery.
