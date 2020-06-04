Ralph H. McClellan, a long-time resident of Pima, entered life eternal Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Tucson Medical Center. Ralph was 90.
Graveside services for Ralph will be conducted Saturday morning, June 6, 2020, at 9 a.m., at the Ashurst Cemetery. Honors will be conferred by the Honor Guard of the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
The family will receive friends Friday evening, June 5, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.